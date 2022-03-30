Man arrested for stalking girlfriend with hidden Apple Watch; understand – 03/29/2022

A man has been arrested in the United States for monitoring his girlfriend’s location without consent using an Apple Watch inserted into her car without her noticing. The case took place in the city of Nashville, in the US state of Tennessee, late last week.

According to information obtained by local TV WSMV, the woman was running away from her boyfriend, who had threatened to kill her several times. So she went to a foster home for children and women victims of domestic violence.

The man, 29-year-old Lawrence Welch, showed up at the same location looking for her as the victim tried to get legal protection against him. According to the woman’s statement to the police, both had used the Family 360 app in the past to find out about each other’s whereabouts. However, she had deactivated the app so she could run away from it.

Family 360 is an app aimed at sharing a person’s location with their family or friends, so that you are aware of where they are. But when you don’t want the other to know, just turn it off.

The problem, in this case, is that the man had put an Apple smartwatch with the app on in the victim’s car, which caused her to share her location without her knowing that this was happening. The action constitutes a crime, according to local legislation.

Also according to the victim’s statement to the police, she had been receiving several messages and calls from the man, who demanded to know where she was after her escape. Shortly after her arrival at the home, he also appeared at the scene. Instead of getting in, he went to the victim’s car and tried to hide, crouching next to the passenger’s tire.

But he was identified and the police were called. When officers searched the vehicle, they found an Apple Watch stuck in the wheel near which Welch tried to hide. Also according to the WSMV, he already has legal charges on his file for two episodes of domestic violence, which occurred in July 2021.

From protection to control

It’s not the first time a device tracking function has been used for stalking purposes. Previously, Apple had to release a protection guide for its AirTags, the smart tags that help track lost objects. And since the resource is not limited to just one manufacturer, the risks of reversing a utility for stalking purposes go beyond companies.

Family 360 goes through the same problem as parental control apps. The app takes advantage of many features built into Apple’s tracking features and adds accident detector (for car crashes) and emergency button, and even gives controls for the user to disable tracking. But its function, which was developed for protection, can be used for stalking.