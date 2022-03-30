Former nun, athlete and drug dealer: Meet the sniper Ukraine claims to have captured (Photo: Facebook/ Інформагентство АрміяInform)

Last Friday (25), the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that it had captured the Serbian Danijela Lazović, who would have killed, as a sniper, about 40 people in the last eight years.

According to information from the newspaper O Globo, in 2014, she joined Russian separatist troops in the region of Donestk, Ukraine.

In addition to having murdered more than 40 people, including Ukrainian prisoners and civilians, Danijela was once a nun and a drug dealer.

The Serbian government, however, denies that the detained woman is Danijela. According to the country’s Interior Ministry, she has been imprisoned in the city of Požarevac since October 2020.

The story of Danijela Lazović

Serbia’s Blic newspaper revealed that Danijela was a successful sportswoman, and later went on to live in a monastery. However, this phase did not last and she ended up becoming a drug dealer. Later, Danijela went on to fight with pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Because of drugs, the Serbian was eventually arrested, and even after leaving prison, Danijela disappeared and broke contact with family and friends.

As per the information from Blic, she left Serbia in November 2014.

“She went to the territory of eastern Ukraine and joined a pro-Russian paramilitary unit. She took part in several armed actions in the Donbas area, where she stood out for her skills,” a source told the Serbian newspaper.