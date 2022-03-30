Microsoft announces free Xbox Live Gold games for April 2022

Microsoft has just announced the four free Xbox Live Gold games for April. If you’re a subscriber to the service, then it’s time to find out which titles will be delivered as bonuses so you can enjoy them next month.

Today Microsoft revealed the new games that will be awarded in April 2022 to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost.

Below you can read the complete list. All games are playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, while only the latter two are playable on Xbox 360:

another sight : Available from April 1st to April 30th

: Available from April 1st to April 30th Hue : Available from April 16th to May 15th

: Available from April 16th to May 15th Outpost Kaloki X : Available from April 1st to April 15th

: Available from April 1st to April 15th MX vs ATV Alive: Available from April 16th to 30th

If you’re not familiar with the games, you can watch a trailer below:

another sight

Switch between two characters – the intrepid teenager Kit and the mysterious ginger cat Hodge as you explore Victorian-era London in this steampunk fantasy platform adventure. With an emphasis on culture and character and packed with historical appearances, Another Sight focuses on the emotional development of the relationship between its two protagonists as they rely on each other to traverse expertly designed levels.

Hue

Unlock a world of color in this beautiful platform puzzler. Search a gray world for your mother who has turned an impossible color due to the fracture of the Ring Spectrum. Find the fragments and make the obstacles disappear to reveal new paths and more puzzles. The further you advance, the more colors you unlock and the harder it gets.

Outpost Kaloki X

Build your intergalactic empire of tycoons. When life gives him lemons, go to space and start selling lemonade. And while you’re at it, why not add an arcade, a singles bar, or whatever your big entrepreneurial tycoon brain can come up with? Keep the aliens happy and earn money.

MX vs ATV Alive

Get ready for some aggressive racing on a wide variety of tracks. Feel full control of your customizable rider and bike with Rider Reflex. Have fun ripping through the mud, sand and snow as you own the competition.

Keep in mind that you still have time to redeem some of this month’s Games with Gold lineup titles before they are replaced.

