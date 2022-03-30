Mykolaiv attack: video shows the moment the building was hit | World

Reproduction: social networks/IG montage – 03/29/2022 Moment when building in Mykolaiv is hit by Russian missiles

A Russian attack on the regional government headquarters in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, left at least seven dead and 22 injured on Tuesday (29), according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The bombing caused the destruction of half of the Region Palace.

The moment the missile hit the Mykolayiv Regional State Administration building was recorded and posted on social media. Look:

According to regional governor Vitaly Kim, who survived the attack, half of the nine-story structure still partially stands, leaving the building with a large hole in the center.

Kim further claimed that most of the people inside the building escaped unharmed. The governor also announced that his office was hit.

The attack took place around 8:30 am (local time), by which time several employees were already working in the building. So far, firefighters continue to work through the rubble to try to locate survivors.

The metropolis of Mykolaiv is about 100 kilometers from Odessa, a port region that the Russians have been trying to invade since the beginning of the war. Before the start of the war, the city had about 480,000 inhabitants and was considered one of the largest in Ukraine.