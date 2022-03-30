Nakagin’s capsule towers to be demolished in Tokyo

The Nakagin Towers, a residential complex of capsule apartments that are part of Tokyo’s architectural heritage, will be demolished next month after a long battle to try to save the complex.

The owners of these apartment modules, designed by architect Kisho Kurokawa and opened in 1972, want to try to save some parts of the structure, but demolition is scheduled for April 12, Tatsuyuki Maeda, who bought his apartment in 2010, told AFP.

The work consists of two contiguous towers of 11 and 13 floors and contains 140 apartment capsules measuring 10 square meters, distributed around a central column.

The modules were designed to be independently removed and replaced every 25 years, but this never happened, and the buildings began to deteriorate.

“We don’t know how many capsules we will be able to save, but we plan to restore some deteriorated parts and renovate them to send them to museums,” Maeda said.

Maeda believes that this will not be the end of the residential complex and said he hopes the capsules can have a second life. According to him, the agency of architect Kisho Kurokawa, who died in 2007, is part of this conservation project.

For years, Maeda and other owners campaigned to save the ensemble, an emblem of post-World War II Japan’s construction, which envisioned itself as the “city of the future”.

The project’s admirers expressed their sadness on social media, but also their resignation.

“It was something valuable but demolition is the right decision as it was very deteriorated,” wrote one Twitter user.