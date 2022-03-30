NATO commander admits possible failure of US intelligence services

The main military commander of NATO and the European command of US troops, Tod Wolters, admitted this Tuesday that a “failure” in the collection of information may have led to overestimating Russia’s military capabilities and underestimating those of Ukraine.

Wolters did not rule out this possibility in a hearing at the Armed Forces Committee of the United States of America (USA) Senate, where explained the measures that were taken to combat the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In response to a question from Republican Senator Roger Wicker about whether there was any intelligence “failure” that motivated the US to overestimate Russia and to underestimate Ukraine, Wolters replied that “there could be”.

“As we have done in the past, when this crisis is over, we will do a global review to find out where our weaknesses are and make sure we find a way to improve,” said Wolters.

The statements coincide with a apparent containment of advancing Russian troops in the invasion of Ukraine, prompting Ukrainians to regain ground east of Kiev.

