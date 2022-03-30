Netherlands expels 17 Russian diplomats on suspicion of spying – News

The Dutch Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday (29) the expulsion of 17 Russian diplomats who serve as intelligence officers.

“Today [terça-feira]the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been summoned” and informed of the expulsion, the Chancellery declared in a note.





“The reason is that there is information (…) that shows that the people in question, believed to be diplomats, secretly act as intelligence agents”, he justified.

The government decided to expel them “because of the threat this group poses to national security” and because “the current attitude of Russia in general makes the presence of these intelligence agents undesirable.”

The expulsion is a national security measure, the statement added.





Belgium

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès also announced the expulsion of 21 people working for the Russian embassy and consulate, suspected of being involved in “espionage and influence operations that threaten national security”.





The minister posted on Twitter the announcement made before a committee of the Belgian Parliament and added that those affected must leave the country within 15 days.



