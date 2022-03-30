New PS Plus is pinned by Xbox in post on Twitter

In general, the biggest companies in the games industry have friendly relations, but it is a fact that none of them let a good opportunity pass. After the announcement of the new PS Plus last Tuesday (29), the Xbox profile on Twitter gave the Japanese giant’s service a slight nudge: “we love options”.

This indirect was not very clear, as the catalog of Sony’s new subscription will make available many titles from all generations of the house — despite the price. Apparently, the company is referring to the absence of day one for future major releases. Check out the post on social media:

we love options!

🎮 Play brand new games on DAY ONE

✨ Blockbusters and Indies

💚 Xbox Game Studios, EA Play, [email protected] & more pic.twitter.com/aHgKMzDVmC — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 29, 2022

We love options! Play new titles on DAY ONE. Blockbusters and Indies. Xbox Game Studios, EA Play, [email protected] and more!

Sony’s new PS Plus will have three different tiers from June 2022. The “Essential” option, with the same benefits as the current PS Plus, will cost BRL 34.90 per month or BRL 199.90 annually. The “Extra” will cost BRL 52.90 per month or BRL 339.90 in the annual plan and has more than 400 PS4 and PS5 games in the catalogue. The “Deluxe” will come out for BRL 59.90 monthly or BRL 389.90 per year and also has a list of 340 PS1, PS2 and PSP titles.

New PS Plus will not give access to PS3 games in Brazil

As Brazil does not support PS Now, which runs PS3 games through streaming, the new PS Plus will not cover platform games here. However, Sony has promised that it will expand the feature to other countries in the future – it just didn’t say which ones. Know more!