Nubank releases invoice payment by automatic debit

O Nubank released on Monday (28) an option to pay the credit card bill in automatic debit through the application. With this new feature, the bank’s customers will be able to schedule a date for the debit to be carried out monthly.

As per the standard, the invoice payment will be made automatically in the morning, on the invoice due date. However, it is necessary to have money available in the checking account for this to happen. Nubank did not inform the specific time for automatic debit.

If the customer does not have cash available at the time of automatic debit, he can make the payment manually until the end of the day. Nubank advises leaving the minimum amount of the invoice in the current account of the day before the due date until 23:59.

How does automatic debit work?

Now, even if automatic debit is activated, you can still pay the card bill in advance. If the invoice is paid before the due date, the debit will be paused until the next month. According to the bank, this will happen so that there is no double payment by bank slip.

It is important to remember that the bank’s automatic debit only works on the credit card statement. Despite this, it is likely to enter other accounts in the automatic debit by the Payment Assistant with monthly charges, such as water, energy, internet, among others.

How to activate the automatic debit of the Nubank invoice?

Fintech direct debit can be activated in the app settings at any time.

First, access the app and go to your profile;

Next, enter the “Configure card” menu;

Finally, enable the “Invoice Auto Debit”.

since the 28th, this function began to be gradually released to Nubank users. So, if the option is not available in your app, you need to wait a little longer to use the new feature. Keep your app updated to get access to the news as soon as possible.

