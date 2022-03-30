Obesity: the benefits of consuming mushrooms to lose weight

Mushrooms are one of the most complete foods due to the amount of nutrients they provide as part of a healthy and healthy diet.

According to experts, they have ideal properties to fight obesity, making them one of the fundamental allies to lose weight, complemented by constant physical activity.



Consequently, a mushroom diet will have a composition of 90% water and between 20 and 30 kilocalories per 100 grams, so they are healthy and ideal to include in the diet when looking to lose weight.

They also have a low energy density and this makes them perfect for weight management and obesity prevention.

How do mushrooms work in the body?

Likewise, experts highlight the contribution of fiber, ideal for losing weight, in addition to nutrients such as copper, potassium, folic acid and niacin. Consequently, a healthy diet with this type of mushroom will be central in the weight loss process, since consuming low energy density products is one of the best strategies to prevent obesity. And what better with a food low in fat and sodium; which also contains glutamic acid which gives it a pleasant taste.

On the other hand, a study carried out by researchers from the Blommberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University revealed the importance and functionality of using mushrooms as a substitute for red meat, helping to lose those extra pounds.



The research was carried out for a year with patients who, after implanting the habit, lost, on average, 3 and a half kilos more than the control group and showed improvement in body composition, with a 0.85% decrease in fat throughout the body. .

Therefore, implementing mushrooms in a healthy diet will be the ideal step to fight obesity and ensure weight loss. This new habit should be supervised by a nutritionist, while consuming fruits and vegetables, maintaining strict hydration.

