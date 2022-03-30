Oil drops 2% on positive signs from Russia-Ukraine talks | Economy

Oil prices closed down $2 on Tuesday as talks between Russia and Ukraine progressed to end the weeks-long conflict, although Moscow negotiators said a pledge to reduce some military operations does not represent a ceasefire.

Further weighing on oil futures, new lockdowns in China to contain the spread of the coronavirus have sparked concerns that demand for fuel could be affected.

Brent crude closed down $2.25, or 2%, at $110.23 a barrel, while U.S. crude (WTI) was down $1.72, or 1.6%, to 104.24.

“Oil prices are under pressure again due to expectations about peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, which could lead to a loosening of sanctions…” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

Earlier this month, a barrel of Brent hit $139, the highest price since 2008, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western-imposed sanctions on Russian oil. Despite the retreat in recent weeks, it still accumulates a jump of almost 40% in the year.

The sharp drop the day before came after the lockdowns imposed in Shanghai to try to reduce the contagion curve of Covid-19 fueled concerns of weak demand and an economic slowdown in China. Shanghai accounts for about 4% of China’s oil consumption, analysts at ANZ Research said.

European shares rose on Tuesday, following the strength of Asian markets and Wall Street, as Russia-Ukraine peace talks yielded the most tangible sign of progress towards negotiating an end to the war.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 1.74% at 462.09 points, its highest in nearly a month, and extended gains for a third straight session as bond selloffs continued.

In the United States, the S&P 500 gained 1.22% to 4,631.13 points. The Nasdaq technology index rose 1.86% to 14,621.28 points. The Dow Jones rose 0.96% to 35,291.56 points.

In Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the session up 1.10%.

In China, Chinese stocks closed lower as the lockdown against Covid-19 in the country’s most populous city weighs on the prospects for growth. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, dropped 0.35%, while the Shanghai index dropped 0.33%.

The CSI300’s financial sector sub-index fell 0.47%, while the consumer discretionary sector lost 1.23% and technology companies were down 2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.12%.