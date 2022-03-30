One of the most used drugs in the world could reduce deaths from Covid-19, says study

The effectiveness of several drugs against Covid-19 is still being analyzed in an attempt to find more efficient formulas to combat the disease. Now, it has been revealed that acetylsalicylic acid (popularly known as aspirin), one of the most used pain relievers worldwide, can contribute to a reduction in deaths from the virus.

The US study was carried out at George Washington University and included the participation of 112,000 people who were infected with Covid-19. Participants ranged in age from 18 to 80, but most were in their 60s. Of the group, 15,272 received a daily dose of 81 mg of Aspirin for five days, the rest received conventional treatment.

Remedy against Covid-19

Among those who took the drug and had Covid-19, 76% suffered from high blood pressure, 55% from heart disease and 51% had diabetes before being hospitalized. Monitoring took place between January 2020 and September 2021 at 64 US healthcare facilities.

The conclusion of the study published in the journal JAMA is that patients with moderate symptoms medicated with aspirin may have a reduction in the risk of death of up to 15% if they are medicated in the first days of hospitalization. In addition, the use of the drug also recorded a 29% reduction in the risk of developing blood clots.

“This research is vital in providing doctors and patients with effective and affordable treatments for Covid-19 to help reduce hospital mortality rates and help people recover from this potentially devastating disease,” explained the director of the Institute of Computational Biology ( CBI) from George Washington University, Keith Crandall, who participated in the research.

Aspirin is a drug widely used against inflammation and popular due to its low cost. It acts as an anti-inflammatory, antipyretic and analgesic. In addition, the drug still acts as an anticoagulant, which contributed to the results against Covid-19.

