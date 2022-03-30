Oscars 2022 Summary: The Most Snubbed, the Surprises, and the Biggest Bullshit | open scene

Are you from the team that participated in any pool of Oscar Or are you one of those who couldn’t follow the whole ceremony? Whatever your answer, now is the time to relax and catch up on a recap of everything that happened on awards night. And there’s a lot of story to tell! 😅

This episode of the Cena Aberta podcast brings everything that happened in the live that Mikannn, PH Santos and Max Valarez participated for the Gshow. For starters, the trio talked about the most anticipated part of the night: the best movie. The winner this time was “In the Rhythm of the Heart” (CODA). I ​​wonder what the trio of presenters thought of this?

“CODA is that kind of film that, whoever didn’t place it in first or second, certainly put it in third. So, it appeared in third places, several seconds and in some first places, and then it gains a certain unanimity within this system of Oscar”, throbs PH.

🎧 Press play in the box below and listen to the episode! 👇

2 of 4 ‘Attack of the Dogs’ leads in 12 categories at the Oscars 2022 – Photo: IMDb/Reproduction ‘Attack of the Dogs’ leads in 12 categories at the Oscars 2022 – Photo: IMDb/Reproduction

In the podcast that happened on the Oscars 2022 guesses and fans, Max Valarezo did not hide that his support was for “Attack of the Dogs” to take the award for best film. But that didn’t happen and he got on a not-so-nice list:

“One of the most snubbed was ‘Attack of the Dogs’, which had 12 nominations, and only took one statuette, which was the best direction – thank God, for God’s sake! At least that’s what,” comments Max.

“Historical Oscar repair! Jane Campion should have already won the best director award in 1994, for ‘The Piano'”, believes PH.

3 out of 4 Real Bullshit or Fake? Chris Rock gets punched by Will Smith on stage at the 2022 Oscars – Photo: Neilson Barnard/ Getty Images Real bullshit or play? Chris Rock gets punched by Will Smith on stage at the 2022 Oscars – Photo: Neilson Barnard/ Getty Images

Impossible not to comment on the biggest scandal of the night: the slap that Will Smith gave comedian Chris Rock. Even with the spotlight on the films, the confusion ended up gaining a great dimension. On the podcast, the trio comments on what happened.

“What happened was that there was a joke, which has a lot of context in that joke, and it’s a health issue that Will Smith’s wife has been posting on social media for a long time. And the slap happened. (…) And I think that , from that moment, the ceremony was scattered.”

There’s more on the podcast: PH Santos, who was covering the event in a live, tells how difficult it was to continue commenting on the Oscars after the fight between the artists. Plus, presenters talk about who won the most awards, cite the shows of the night, and more!

🎧 Listen to the podcast in its entirety and learn everything!