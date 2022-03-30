Out of the TOP 10! Xiaomi 12 Pro ties with Galaxy S22 Ultra on cameras on DxOMark

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the first of the new tops of the Chinese manufacturer’s range to appear in the DxOMark photography ranking. This Tuesday (29), the site published the results of a test with the set of cameras of the flagshipshowing their pros and cons in the question. The phone got an overall score of 131 — a respectable number for its category, as it surpasses the iPhone 12 Pro Max (130) and the Mi 11 Pro, its predecessor, with 128 points. Comparing to the current generation of smartphones, Xiaomi 12 Pro tied with Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) and lagged behind Google Pixel 6 (132).

















entries

17 Mar

















Curiosity

28 Feb



The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a triple set represented by the 50 MP main camera (f/1.9) with optical stabilization and autofocus with PDAF and Dual Pixel technology; plus a 50MP wide-angle lens (f/2.2) with a 14mm focal length and a 50MP telephoto lens with a 48mm focal length and 2x optical zoom.

pros and cons

DxOMark claims that the main advantages of Xiaomi 12 Pro cameras are the level of detail in different scenarios, accurate exposure in night shots and accurate autofocus and fast. In addition, the noise level is well attenuated in all light conditions. The videos impress with good image stabilization. On the other hand, high-contrast scenes can have element melting issues, sacrificing less noticeable details. Depth of field is said to be “limited” and may not be pleasant when shooting in portrait mode. Videos in low-light environments may shift to orange tones and cause underexposure on in-focus objects.

image samples

In the samples below, the top of the range was compared to the iPhone 13 Pro — whose performance is identical to the iPhone 13 Pro Max — and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Xiaomi 12 Pro exhibited the best dynamic range when experiencing the slightest “burst” of light in the background, but testers claim that this condition can present instabilities in some cases. Check out:

Outdoors, the model is capable of recording images with excellent white balance, superior to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and comparable to the iPhone 13 Pro. Look:

At night, with artificial lighting, it is more difficult to recognize colors by the sensors of all cell phones. The Xiaomi 12 Pro suffered a strong deviation towards orange tones, while the iPhone 13 Pro “washed out” the colors and changed the atmosphere of the image. The Galaxy S22 Ultra achieved one of the most natural results, according to testers.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro showed good noise control in low light environments, showing better results than its rivals. Check out:

In certain high-contrast scenes with motion, the smartphone uses more image processing, and this is not an advantage of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which produced a photograph with less visible rendering errors on the iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra:

video samples

















Samsung

11 Mar

















apple

11 Feb



Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in the global market with MSRP of US$999 (R$4,749) — similar value to the iPhone 13 Pro, and more affordable than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which retails for around US$1,199 (~R$5,699). The top of the line from the Chinese manufacturer has not yet debuted in Brazil, but it is possible that its national launch will take place in the coming months. What did you think of the results? Do you agree with the DxOMark assessment? Comment your opinion!

technical specifications













74.6 x 163.6 x 8.16 mm

6.73 inches – 3200×1440 px











6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

LTPO display with hole and refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 50 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 50 MP sensor and 2x optical zoom

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging

Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface

Dimensions: 163.6 x 74.6 x 8.16 mm

Weight: 205 grams

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.