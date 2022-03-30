Part of the identity, the voice says a lot about us, even how our health is – 03/29/2022

Although there are almost identical voices, it can be said that they are all comparable to fingerprints, that is, each voice is unique. They are “born” in the larynx, a tube in the neck that contains vocal cords (folds) within it. In an expiratory movement, the air that leaves the lungs then causes these folds to vibrate and interact with each other, producing sound. But for this sound to amplify and turn into speech, it requires the participation of the tongue, lips and palate (roof of the mouth).

“That said, it is beginning to be understood that some factors of vocal quality can be genetically inherited, such as the anatomical structures involved. However, there is also a relationship with the environment, as we carry vocal traits from the people we live with, which can make the voices are even more similar”, explains Henrique Moura, coordinator of the Speech-Language Pathology Department at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo.

However, Moura continues that the way we use the larynx can completely change the sound that is emitted. That’s what singers do, to reach higher and lower notes, or imitators and voice actors. They adjust the vocal tract. But you can’t assume a new voice like that. In order for her to get closer to her identity, in case they are incompatible, or there is the presence of vocal disorders, training (phonotherapy) and surgery are necessary to avoid injuring the vocal folds.

Thin, thick, low, high

The voice, in addition to being influenced by what has already been pointed out (physical characteristics, such as the shape and size of the larynx, vocal folds, phonoarticulatory organs, and the environment, where one learns to modulate, articulate, intonation and snoring in a similar way), also has relationship with age, gender, personality and mood.

In women and children, it tends to be thinner, due, in order, to the former having narrower and tighter vocal folds, so they vibrate with greater frequency and sharpness and, in small children, being equally narrow, but still short.

Boys, when they reach puberty, due to male hormones, have an increase in mass in the vocal folds that alters the voice, and this transformation is called “vocal change”. The strings vibrate less intensely, resulting in a deeper voice. But when the development is not functional, it can come out thin and, in women, infantilized.

In men, in general, the most common is a deep voice, due to their larger and thicker vocal folds. “It also has to do with a wide oral cavity, large tongue and long neck. Smaller people usually tend to have a higher voice. However, even so, we can use the structures above the folds to modulate vocal timbre”, explains Clayson Alan dos Santos, an otorhinolaryngologist at Hospital Cema, in São Paulo.

As for vocal intensity, it is primarily obtained by the amount of air that the lung is able to eject over the vocal cords. Whoever screams, exhales the air at great volume and speed and brings the vocal cords closer.

Speaking loudly still relates to the need to impose oneself, to be heard. In this sense, behavioral traits count for a lot. People who are more extroverted and authoritarian tend to speak more forcefully and shy, submissive people tend to speak weaker or softer.

Reveal different types of diseases

Sore throat and cold can be diagnosed by the voice, which is guttural, nasal and throaty, but they are not the only diseases. Voice changes can be signs of localized problems, which specifically affect the vocal tract, or systemic, which affect the whole body, including speech.

The vocal folds, for example, can be affected by nodules, known as calluses, caused by vocal abuse or infections, such as laryngeal papilloma.

A “cave” voice for more than 14 days in a person who has been drinking or smoking for years can also be a sign of laryngeal cancer. Breathy voice and difficulty in eating, consequences of paralysis in a vocal fold caused by stroke (cerebrovascular accident).

Severe or failed voice along with dry cough and chronic secretion raises suspicions about gastroesophageal reflux fold lesions. And weak, slurred voice is observable in patients with depression.

The list is long, says Milena Adorno, a speech therapist at Hospital São Rafael, in Salvador (BA). “Myasthenia gravis, ataxias, hormonal changes, neoplasms, leukoplakia, syndromes, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Neurodegenerative diseases also modify vocal intensity, such as Parkinson’s”, adds Adorno.

Furthermore, the pitch of the voice is related to hearing. If the person hears poorly, he tends to speak louder because he thinks his own voice is low.

Voice ages, but not all

Cigarette harms the voice

Like the whole organism, the voice also undergoes changes inherent to aging, some change completely, others not so much, it varies from person to person. In women, it can weaken, flicker, or thicken, and in men, thin.

With age, the vocal folds tend to become more atrophied and tapered. Oral cavity, tongue, ligaments and muscles also suffer declines, such as reductions in tone, elasticity and coordination.

“Becoming hoarse is not a consequence of age. You can acquire a lower voice, with a little more harshness or less power, but hoarseness suggests a health problem and requires medical investigation, even so that if there is an injury, don’t be hoarse for the rest of your life. Altered timbre due to voice aging (presbyphonia) is different”, warns Natan Chehter, geriatrician member of the SBGG (Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology).

With indication and guidance from specialists, exercising the vocal tract not only prevents voice changes, but also avoids problems associated with swallowing in the last third of life. It is also worth taking precautions and changing certain habits.

To keep your voice young for longer, hydrate regularly and avoid screaming, abusing alcohol, cigarettes, cold and spicy foods, air conditioning, sleeping little and talking/singing in excess without first doing vocal warm-up.