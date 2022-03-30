Pastor finds strange creature dead on beach: ‘Alien alert!’

Pastor Alex Tan bumped into a strange creature while walking on the Australian beach of Maroochydore, on Monday (28), and was so impressed that he decided to record the scene on video, later published on Instagram. Since then, the image has taken over the news in Australia, as everyone wonders what, in fact, that carcass could be.

Speculation ranges from the exaggeration of thinking it is an extraterrestrial to the more feasible idea that it is a deformed marsupial. The corpse has a long tail and is positioned with its hind legs open. At the other end, the skull is exposed, resting between two limbs much like small human arms.

When posting the video, Alex himself joked: “Alien alert!”. In the recording, he says, “It’s the kind of thing you see when people claim they’ve seen aliens.”

Despite this, when developing the subject, he claims not to believe in this possibility, raised as a joke, and defends with conviction that it is a possum, a species of marsupial similar to the possum that can reach 55 cm and is very common in Australia.

“It looked like a cross between a dog, a possum, a kangaroo and some kind of giant mouse,” the shepherd later commented in an interview with Australian channel 7News.

“Maybe another animal approached and took a bite. I think it’s just some kind of deformed possum. I’m pretty sure it’s not an alien.”

Animal corpse likely belongs to a possum. Image: Flickr/wollombi

Either way, Tan remains intrigued, as are the people who now follow him on social media, all eager for an answer. Therefore, man has been moving to contact specialists and, finally, to find out what kind of animal the corpse belongs to.

After the first contacts, the theory that it is a possum was strengthened, but more analysis is still needed to make a conclusion.