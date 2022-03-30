Pluto surprise: ice volcanoes indicate dwarf planet is more ‘alive’ than researchers thought | Science

A series of dome-shaped ice volcanoes have been identified on Pluto, structures unlike anything else known in our solar system.

the volcanoes, that may still be activewere identified on the dwarf planet through data from NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, which made a flyby of Pluto in 2015.

The finding shows that this remote icy world is more dynamic than scientists thought.

“Finding these features indicates that Pluto is more active, or geologically alive, than we previously thought,” said planetary scientist Kelsi Singer of the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature Communications.

According to scientists, these cryovolcanoes —that can reach a number of 10 or more— reach from 1 to 7 km in height. Unlike Earth’s volcanoes, which spew molten gases and rocks, cryovolcanoes on this dwarf planet spew large amounts of ice, apparently frozen water rather than some other frozen materialwhich may have the consistency of toothpaste, according to the researchers.

Features of the asteroid belt of the dwarf planet Ceres, Saturn’s moons Enceladus and Titan, Jupiter’s moon Europa and Neptune’s moon Triton have also been identified as cryovolcanoes. But they all differ from Pluto’s, the researchers said, because of different surface conditions, such as temperature and atmospheric pressure, as well as different mixes of icy materials.

“The combination of these features being geologically recent, covering a vast area and likely being made of water ice is surprising because it requires more internal heat than we thought Pluto would have at this stage in its history,” added Singer.

Pluto, which is smaller than Earth’s moon and has a diameter of about 2,380 km, orbits approximately 5.8 billion km from the Sun, about 40 times farther than Earth’s orbit. Its surface features plains, mountains, craters and valleys.

2 of 2 New Horizon captures image of Pluto. — Photo: NASA/JHU-APL/SWRI New Horizon captures image of Pluto. — Photo: NASA/JHU-APL/SWRI

Images and data analyzed in the new study, taken in 2015 by New Horizons, validated previous hypotheses about cryovolcanism on Pluto.

The study found not only extensive evidence of cryovolcanism, but also long-lasting, not a single episode, said Southwest Research Institute planetary scientist Alan Stern, New Horizons principal investigator and co-author of the study.

“What’s most fascinating about Pluto is that it’s so complex – as complex as Earth or Mars, despite its smaller size and great distance from the Sun,” said Stern. “This was a real surprise from the New Horizons flyby, and the new result on cryovolcanism dramatically emphasizes that.”

Like Earth and the other planets in our solar system, Pluto formed about 4.5 billion years ago. Based on the absence of impact craters that would normally accumulate over time, it appears that their cryovolcanoes are relatively recent – formed within the last few hundred million years.