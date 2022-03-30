Promotion on PS Store will have more than 1,000 offers

Sony is preparing a new promotion on the PS Store to air this Wednesday (30). Valid until April 13th, the Fall Sale (Northern Hemisphere Spring) will make over 1,000 items available in its catalog, including popular games, expansions, bundles and more for PS4 and PS5.

So far, nothing has been revealed about the discounts players will have access to. However, the official statement posted on the PlayStation Blog confirmed that titles such as Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Deathloop, Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, NBA 2K22, Resident Evil Village, Returnal and many more will be at exclusive discounts.

In Brazil, the offers should be released from 1 pm (Brasilia time), automatically updating their pages on the PS Store. However, users from other regions will be able to follow the settlement from early this Wednesday morning.

Last chance to enjoy the March Mega on PS Store

While the promotion doesn’t arrive, Mega de Março offers content up to 70% off in a limited period. Until tomorrow, special discounts will be offered on AAA games, deluxe editions, DLCs and items, with the possibility of getting even bigger discounts on values, if the consumer is a PS Plus subscriber. Click here to learn more.