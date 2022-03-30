Proposal determines that convicted in criminal proceedings must reimburse victim and SUS

03/29/2022 – 10:37 am

Mayke Toscano/Secom-MT Compensation will be demanded even if the convict is in prison.

Bill 731/22, of the Executive Branch, determines that the author of any criminal offense, convicted definitively, must compensate for all damages caused to the victim, as well as the costs of services provided to her by the Unified Health System (SUS) . The proposal is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies.

Reimbursement may be made through a discount of up to 25% of the convict’s salary, even if imprisoned, or by pledge of funds deposited in the linked account of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), up to a limit of 30% of the balance.

According to the text, under no circumstances should the victim’s compensation fall on his patrimony or his dependents.

The project under analysis in the Chamber also obliges prisoners who wear electronic anklets to bear their own expenses, including those related to the maintenance of the equipment.

According to the government, the proposal aims to strengthen the guarantees of victims of crimes, using a procedure – compensation for damages – already common in other countries.

The new rules are included in the Criminal Procedure Code, the Penal Execution Law (LEP), the Special Courts Law and the law that regulates the FGTS.

Savings

The bill also amends the Civil Procedure Code to allow the attachment of wages or savings (up to the limit of 40 minimum wages) of the convict to compensate the victim of a criminal offense.

The proposed new rules will only come into force 45 days after the date of publication of the future law.

Procedure

The project will be distributed to the House committees. Urgent request can lead to a vote directly in the Plenary.

Reporting – Janary Junior

Editing – Rachel Librelon