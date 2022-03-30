PS Plus 2022: learn about games, prices and details of the new plans in Brazil | PlayStation

PS Plus will have big changes in June to compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. According to the first details the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) service will have three subscription levels with their respective benefits and prices, namely: Essential (R$34.90), Extra (R$52.90) and Deluxe (R$59.90). The simplest plan is the same as the current PlayStation Plus, which remains unchanged in price. The others bring a catalog with hundreds of games like Death Stranding and God of War, as well as classics from PSOne, PS2 and PSP.

There will also be the Premium plan, which promises PS3 games and other titles in the catalog via streaming, including on PC. However, Brazil ended up being left out of this modality due to the lack of support for PlayStation Now. In the following lines, the TechTudo listed all the details of the new PS Plus so you can stay on top of the changes.

In practice, the new Essential plan brings the same benefits that PS Plus already offers today, without any change in the price. This will be the new standard for those who want access to online multiplayer on Sony’s platforms, as well as guaranteeing two monthly games for download, exclusive discounts and cloud data storage. See how much it costs:

Monthly plan: BRL 39.90;

Quarterly plan: R$ 84.90;

Annual plan: BRL 199.90.

PS Plus Extra includes all the benefits of the Essential plan, but also grants access to a catalog of up to 400 of the most popular games for PS4 and PS5, including exclusives from PlayStation Studios and blockbusters from partner studios. It is worth noting that new Sony games will not be available to subscribers on launch day, unlike Xbox Game Pass from Microsoft.

The full list has not been released, but Sony cites, via PlayStation Blog, titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Returnal for download right now. The promise is that the catalog will be updated regularly. Check prices in Brazil:

Monthly plan: R$ 52.90;

Quarterly plan: R$ 139.90;

Annual plan: BRL 339.90.

Only available in select markets like Brazil, the PS Plus Deluxe plan includes all the benefits of the previous ones, but also offers a catalog of classic games from the PS1, PS2 and PSP generations for download. In addition, it will be possible to try out games with a time limit before deciding on a purchase. Prices are:

Monthly plan: BRL 59.90;

Quarterly plan: R$ 159.90;

Annual plan: BRL 389.90.

Premium (overseas only)

Outside Brazil, the Premium plan would be the equivalent of the Deluxe. The main difference is that there will be support for streaming up to 340 PS1, PS2, PSP and PS4 games via the cloud, as well as including hit titles from the PS3 catalogue. The idea, according to Sony, is to merge two of its services into a single subscription: PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now — which will no longer be available independently.

Unfortunately, Brazil does not support PlayStation Now, which is why it was left out of the streaming game offer. Sony guarantees, however, that it plans to expand the benefit to new markets and that more details will be released soon. Here’s how much it costs in dollars, based on the current quote:

Monthly plan: US$ 17.99 (R$ 85.72);

Quarterly plan: US$ 49.99 (R$ 238.20);

Annual plan: US$ 119.99 (R$ 571.74).