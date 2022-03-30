PS Store bug allowed you to redeem Ghost of Tsushima for free

Yesterday (29), a bug in the PlayStation Store allowed to download Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for free in Brazil. The “offer” was available for a few hours and was apparently fixed by Sony later on Tuesday night.

The bug specifically applied to the Director’s Cut version and did not happen when the store was opened by PS5 — when accessing it by any other method (PS4, mobile app, browser, etc.), it was possible to add the game to the account for free. The price even appeared correctly in the store, however, in the cart, the value was reduced to zero.

Source: reproduction

However, not all players were able to redeem the game free of charge. Some reports indicated that the bug only happened if the person was not a PlayStation Plus subscriber, but it is difficult to verify this information. At the time of this news, the game was already available for its conventional price on Sony’s digital store.

Most commented topic on Twitter

Through Twitter, many celebrated the bug. Some criticized those who took the opportunity to get the game for free, while others raised the possibility that Sony will decide to punish those who downloaded the game for free. On the social network, some people also joked about the unconventional situation.

The Playstation intern right now with the Ghost of Tsushima bug #GhostOfTsushima pic.twitter.com/b2C20jkO29 — José Neto (@josesaraivamelo) March 29, 2022

The guys are all happy downloading ghost of tsushima lol pic.twitter.com/l6hdR2cY1I — tobias gamer fortnite (@tobiasgamerbc55) March 30, 2022

Discussions about the bug took the name of Ghost of Tsushima to the most talked about topics on the social network. So far, however, only PlayStation has not issued a statement on the case. With this, it is still unclear whether players who redeemed the game at no cost will lose access to the title in the future.

Ghost of Tsushima can be played on PS4 and PS5. Check out Voxel’s analysis of the game.