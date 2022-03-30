Russia acknowledged defeat for Ukraine by withdrawing from Kiev

At the beginning of the second month of war, the Russia gives all the signs that he has conceded defeat in the war who promoted against Ukraine. Withdrawal of forces surrounding the capital Kiev is an admission of the campaign fiasco and shows that Vladimir Putin threw in the towel. He no longer sees the possibility of occupying the Ukrainian capital and putting a puppet government in the neighboring country, which was his main objective.

It was first and foremost a military defeat. The Ukrainians showed resilience and military preparedness. Fueled by modern Western anti-tank drones and rockets, they were able to stop enemy troops in a surprising way. They imposed huge losses on Putin. An estimated 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in the military adventure so far, the highest daily death rate since they faced the Nazis in the 1940s. basic planning.

The modernization of the Russian Armed Forces in the Putin era has only produced a hypertrophied and useless nuclear deterrent for the current campaign. The Russian has already used up to 75% of his army, and now hastily resorts to mercenaries from the Wagner group (of neo-Nazi inspiration) displaced from Africa and Syria. The chances of success are small. Ukraine has become a military nightmare comparable to the defeat in Afghanistan, which marked the last military breath of the Soviet empire in the 1980s.

The dimension of this failure is greater than it appears at first sight. Putin dreamed of re-editing the Soviet Iron Curtain and showed nostalgia even for the former tsarist empire. He employed the same military tactic consecrated by Stalin: using brute force and terror, even if it meant decimating entire populations and turning the annexed regions into a wasteland. He would not hesitate to do with Kiev what he has already practiced in Aleppo (Syria) and Grozny (Chechnya). To administer the annexed territory, he relied on kidnapping journalists and local politicians and replacing them with political puppets administered by the Kremlin. Reality has set in.

It so happens that communism failed and the Soviet empire had already collapsed like a house of cards in the 1990s precisely because of its inability to sustain and renew. Ukrainians are aware of this, and in recent years they have shown with blood, sweat and tears that they would not accept becoming a satellite of post-communist Russia. Putin believed his own speech that the West was decadent. He counted on the fragmentation of the European Union and the geopolitical decay of the US, theoretically demonstrated by the rise of Donald Trump. But he watched the exact opposite of that.

Putin’s disastrous military incursion has strengthened the European Union in a way that has not happened since the founding of the economic bloc. NATO, whose dissolution was even considered in recent years, has been reborn stronger and will have greater military power than at the time of the Cold War, including sending troops to regions that were occupied in the 20th century by Moscow, such as the Baltic countries. . Germany and Japan are rearming, abandoning a pacifist policy established after World War II. With Joe Biden, the US has returned to lead the Western democracies and may have the biggest military budget in history.

It’s a nightmarish scenario for Putin, who has managed to establish himself in power through a kleptocracy of oligarchs, financed by selling oil to Europe. Unprecedented economic sanctions on a global scale have dried up the Russian dictator’s source of political support. He’s cornered. In addition to impoverishing the population, he had to harden his authoritarian regime with fierce censorship, an end to the free press and a political persecution reminiscent of the KGB era (its political and ideological cradle).

Putin cannot advance in Ukraine because he would have to decimate a country of 40 million people that has already chosen to join the European Union. The best option for the Russian is to turn Ukraine into a new Korea, dividing the nation into two militarily separate regions. But even that would bring an economic cost that he cannot afford. Putin thought he would recreate great Russia. In the end, he ended up surrounded politically and economically. He has become hostage to his own military adventure.