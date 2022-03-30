Russia announces it will ‘drastically’ reduce attacks around Kiev | National Journal

O russian government announced this Tuesday (29), in negotiations at Turkeywhich will reduce “drastically” combat operations around Kiev and in the north of Ukraine.

The host in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, called for a just peace without conflict. The first results of the negotiations began to appear, at least in words.

THE Ukraine accepted the military neutrality of its territory, but demands security guaranteesand proposed a 15-year period of consultations with Russia on the status of Crimea, conditional on a ceasefire.

According to the British newspaper “Financial Times”, The Russia would be willing to give up the pursuit of the alleged Nazis of the Azov Battalion, and would accept the entrance of the Ukraine at European Union.

Russian representative Vladimir Medinsky said that the negotiations had entered a concrete phase and that Russia would drastically reduce actions in Kiev and Chernihiv.

Ukrainian chief negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said any final deal with Russia would be put to a referendum.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich attended the meeting. He and two other Ukrainian mediators reportedly suffered a poisoning attempt, with a small non-lethal dose, as a warning.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of UkraineDmytro Kuleba, advised that negotiators sitting at the table with the Russians do not drink or eat and that they avoid touching any surface.

At the highest levels, diplomacy also worked. The American president spent an hour on the phone with the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom. And Frenchman Emmanuel Macron once again called Vladimir Putin.