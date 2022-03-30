Russia ignores G7 and maintains gas ruble charge

The Kremlin insisted on Tuesday that Russian gas supplied to Europe must be paid for in rubles, rejecting criticism from the G7, in the context of sanctions and counter-sanctions between Russia and Western countries over the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

“Nobody is going to deliver gas for free. It’s not possible. And you can only pay in rubles,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

“The situation has changed in the context of an economic war against Russia,” he emphasized, and “businesses [que encomendam gás russo] must understand this”.

In retaliation for European sanctions adopted over the Russian offensive in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin last week announced that Russia would accept only rubles as payment for gas supplies to the European Union (EU) and gave the authorities a week to put the new system in operation.

On Monday (28), the G7 countries said that demanding payment in rubles for Russian gas is “unacceptable”, announced German Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

The minister urged the affected companies “not to respond to Putin’s demand” and called Russia an “unreliable supplier”.

“Russia has always been, is and will continue to be a reliable supplier of hydrocarbons,” Peskov replied on Tuesday.

Russian gas is crucial for the EU, but since the start of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, the bloc has been looking for a way to break its dependence.