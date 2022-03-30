Russian and Chinese foreign ministers warn of negative effect of economic sanctions

support the 247

247 – The foreign ministers of Russia and China met this Wednesday (30), before the start of a multilateral event held in the Asian country on Afghanistan.

Lavrov spoke about the progress of the military operation in Ukraine and the development of dialogue with Kiev. Both chancellors criticized the unilateral and illegal economic sanctions against Russia and considered them counterproductive.

The meeting took place on the eve of the third ministerial conference of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, which will take place on Thursday in the Chinese city of Tunxi.

Lavrov takes advantage of the occasion to hold a series of bilateral talks with the foreign ministers of the other participating countries, reports the RT website.

