Ryzen 7 5700X is only 2% slower than the 5800X on GeekBench

The 5700X was presented by AMD this March along with other CPUs

Announced by AMD two weeks ago along with other processor models RyzenO Ryzen 7 5700X appears, this Tuesday (29), for the first time in tests in Geekbench 5revealed by the profile @Benchleaks, on twitter. The benchmark results point to a performance of about only 2% worse than the 5800Xthe most demanding model in terms of energy consumption.

Comparatively, the Ryzen 7 5700X features 8 cores 16 threads with a base frequency of 3.4 GHz and an MSRP of $299. already the Ryzen 7 5800X also come with eight cores and 16 threads, but operate at a higher base frequency of 3.8 GHz. on the question TDP O 5800X features 105Walready the 5700X have 65W.

In the results of Geekbench 5O 5700X presented a score of 1645 in single-thread tests and 10196 on multi-thread benchmark runwhile the 5800X reaches the 1671 points for single-thread result and 10338 points for the multi-thread score. The performance of both, therefore, is quite similar, since the difference is practically equal to the margin of error.

Ryzen 7 5700X Benchmark

AMD’s 5700X processor was tested on a system that also had a X570 Taichi motherboard from ASRock and 32 GB of RAM at 3200 MHz. Standard specs for Ryzen 5000 standards.



It is important to point out that benchmark tests are not always an exact indication of the performance of the parts in reality, as they use workloads that are sometimes different from the real ones. They serve to give you an idea of ​​what to expect.

If, in practice, the performance between both processors, 5700X and 5800X, are even similar, it is possible that the 800X has a strong competitor within its family. That’s because the Ryzen 7 5800X have a suggested price by itself OMG in $449while the Ryzen 7 5700Xas mentioned above, has a suggested price of $299.

Source: Tom’s Hardware, BenchleaksGeekbench