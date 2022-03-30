Severe case of sinusitis causes young man to have part of his skull removed

A 25-year-old American woman had to have part of her skull removed after suffering from severe sinusitis. Natasha Gunther thought she would easily recover from the disease, but the symptoms worsened and she underwent emergency neurosurgery.

The young woman went to TikTok to tell her story to warn that, often, apparently “simple” cases of sinusitis can evolve into something more serious and that many people who suffer from the problem do not realize it.

“It all started because I had a lot of sinus infections in the last year. I’ve had five or six of them,” she said.

“I kept going to my doctor, who prescribed antibiotics for a normal sinus infection. But I got so sick that I threw up a lot and got horrible migraines,” he added.

Natasha was then forced by her parents to have a CT scan on December 12, when she had the biggest shock of her life. That same night, she had her first emergency brain surgery, including a craniotomy.

Surgeons discovered that Natasha had a huge amount of bacteria (staph and streptococcus) caused by sinus infections.

“This mass moved my brain 9 millimeters to the right,” he added.

Two days before Christmas, Natasha underwent an emergency brain procedure when surgeons removed part of her skull. This was the way found to rid the patient of bacteria.

“In total they removed about 12 to 14 cm of my skull. I stayed in the hospital for another five weeks and also had another sinus surgery. The surgeons told me I would have been dead within a week if I hadn’t gone to the hospital when I went”, commented the American.

Later this year, Natasha will undergo another surgery, this time to reconstruct the skull using the part of the skull removed and being kept in a freezer or using 3D printer technology.

“I hope to have my normal life back,” he declared.