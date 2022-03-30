Severe sinusitis causes American to have part of her skull removed

A woman was hit by a very severe case of sinusitis that has resulted in the loss of much of your skull.

Natasha Gunther, 25, was initially prescribed antibiotics when she went to the doctor with a sinus infection. I think she would soon be cured. However, when her symptoms worsened, the martial arts instructor ended up in the hospital, where she underwent a emergency neurosurgery to remove half of your skull.

After ten years of the emergence: American investigates deep dark spot on nail and discovers cancer

The resident of California (USA) decided to tell her story on TikTok, in order to warn that, often, apparently “simple” sinusitis conditions can evolve into something more serious and that many people who suffer from the problem do not realize it. .

“It all started because I had a lot of sinus infections in the last year. I had five or six of them”she said.

“I kept going to my doctor, who prescribed antibiotics for a normal sinus infection. But I got so sick that I threw up a lot and got horrible migraines.”he added.

Natasha recounted how her parents forced her to have a CT scan on December 12, when she had the biggest shock of her life.

Natasha after the surgery that removed part of her skull Photo: Reproduction / TikTok

That same night, she had her first emergency brain surgery, including a craniotomy.

The surgeons discovered that Natasha had a huge amount of bacteria (staph and streptococci) caused by sinus infections.

“This mass moved my brain 9 millimeters to the right”he added.

Two days before Christmas, Natasha underwent an emergency brain procedure when surgeons removed part of her skull. This was the way found to rid the patient of bacteria.

Vent: ‘My husband died. I found out he had a mistress, I had to tell her’

“In total they removed about 12 to 14 cm of my skull. I stayed in the hospital for another five weeks and also had another sinus surgery. The surgeons told me I would have been dead within a week if I hadn’t gone to the hospital when went”commented the American.

Later this year, Natasha will undergo another surgery, this time to reconstruct the skull using the removed part of the skull that is being kept in a freezer or using 3D printer technology.

“I hope to have my normal life back”declared.