Shanghai tightens Covid-19 lockdown on second day of restrictions

By David Stanway and Brenda Goh

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s most populous city Shanghai on Tuesday reinforced the first phase of a two-stage Covid-19 lockdown, urging some residents to stay at home unless tested, at a time when the number of new daily cases exceeded 4,400.

China’s financial hub, home to 26 million people, is in its second day of the lockdown that authorities are imposing by splitting the city along the Huangpu River, separating the historic center from Pudong’s eastern financial and industrial district to allow for staggering. of tests.

+ China shares fall after Shanghai steps up Covid lockdown

While Shanghai’s caseload remains modest by world standards — a record 4,381 asymptomatic cases and 96 symptomatic cases for Monday — the city has become a testing ground for China’s “zero-tolerance” strategy as it tries to control the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Residents east of Huangpu were locked in their housing projects on Monday, but most were allowed to roam inside. On Tuesday, however, three residents told Reuters that neighborhood committees had told them they were no longer allowed to leave their homes.

“Kids were still having picnics yesterday and having fun,” said one, who declined to be named, citing privacy concerns.

Wu Qianyu, an official with the municipal health commission, said at a briefing that a “clear request” had been made to residents not to leave their apartments, not even to take pets for a walk or to throw litter, during “a key stage in the nucleic acid test”.

