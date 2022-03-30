Shooting near Tel Aviv leaves at least 6 dead | World

A shooting in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, Israel, left at least six dead on Tuesday (29), local authorities said.
The suspect in the shooting would be a man who was shot down on the spot by Israeli security forces after shooting and killing five people.
“The terrorist has been liquidated,” emergency services spokesman Zaki Heller told Reuters.
A video broadcast on Israeli TV shows a man dressed in black and pointing an assault rifle on a street in Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.
A number of injuries were not released until the last update of this report. Security teams and paramedics are at the scene, Reuters reported.
A corpse lies on the ground at the site of an attack in which people were killed by a sniper on a street in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 29, 2022 — Photo: Nir Elias/Reuters
Initially, the suspect in the shooting was identified as a man of Arab origin, however, authorities believe he is a Palestinian from the West Bank.
This is the latest case of violence that has raised the alarms of regional authorities. Last week, a knife attack left four dead in Israel.
The shooting brought the total number of people killed by Arab gunmen in Israel to 11 over the past week, the biggest increase in attacks carried out on city streets in recent years.
“Israel faces a wave of murderous Arab terror,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Twitter.
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas condemned the attacks: “The murder of Palestinian and Israeli civilians only exacerbates the situation when we are striving to achieve stability,” he said in a statement.