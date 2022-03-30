Sony will remove Persona 5 from the catalog

The PS Plus Collection, a selection of games offered to service subscribers who own a PlayStation 5, will undergo a small change. Persona 5, Atlus’ JRPG, present in the line-up since November 2020, will no longer be part of the collection from the day may 11.

Sony alerted the community through its April 2022 PS Plus reveal post. The company advises consumers with access to the benefit to redeem the game as soon as possible. Check out the statement:

Persona 5 will leave the PlayStation Plus Collection on May 11th. Add the game to your game library before the deadline to continue accessing it as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.

With the departure of Persona 5 from the PS Plus Collection, players will continue to have access to the other titles offered by Sony. God of War, Days Gone, The Last of Us Remastered, among others, remain part of the collection — so rescue them as soon as you can to keep them in the library.

PS Plus Collection won’t be the only one undergoing changes…

Sony has announced a number of changes to the PS Plus subscription. Now the community will be able to explore more games across three different categories. Those who subscribe to the most expensive plan will have more than 400 PS1, PS2 and PSP games — in addition to PS4 and PS5 titles. Check out!