streaming will reach more countries in the future

With the news of the new PS Plus subscription options, Sony also confirmed that the streaming in the cloud, not yet available in Brazil, may reach new markets in the future.

A date for this has not yet been officially confirmed by the Japanese giant, but it promised, in a publication on the PS Blog, that it will disclose “more details about this action later”. Can we wait for the resource to arrive in Brazil?

We aim to make the new PlayStation Plus game subscription service available in most territories that use PlayStation Network by mid-2022. We also plan to extend the benefit of cloud streaming [PS Now] to new markets. We will release more details about this action later.

In countries that support PS Now, the highest tier of the new PS Plus subscription will be called “Premium”. This option includes PSP, PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, and PS5 titles. Also, in all options the library will be “updated regularly”.

In places that do not have the streaming at Sony, as in Brazil, the highest level will be called “Deluxe” and will have titles from all the platforms mentioned above — except for PS3.

PS Now users will be migrated to the new PS Plus Premium

The good news for those who subscribe to PS Now outside Brazil is that the streaming in the cloud will be migrated to the new PS Plus Premium at no additional cost. Know more!