The best cachaça in the world: discover the drink produced in the interior of SP that won international competition | Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The best cachaça in the world is from the interior of São Paulo. The drink produced in Mirassol (SP) won the recognized international competition The Global Spirits Masters, held on March 1st of this year.

Three brands produced by the same company took the top prize in the contest. Are they:

Cachaça Cabaré Extra Premium 15 years;

Two Extra Premium Wood Cachaça;

American Oak Cachaça 10 years.

“Very gratifying! The award is the result of all our work. We are the third generation of the family and it is surreal to snatch all the awards in the category in one of the biggest contests in the world! Our products won the master medal (the highest in the category) “, says Giovanni.

According to the partner-owner of the mill, Giovanni Tápparo, almost one million liters of the drink is produced on site.

2 of 3 Cachaças are aged in special wooden barrels — Photo: Disclosure Cachaças are aged in special wooden barrels — Photo: Disclosure

production and export

The owner-partner says that the cachaça produced with excellence goes through three processes: good harvest, good fermentation and good distillation. Then, the aging processes begin, which give color, aroma and flavor to the drink.

“We work with Brazilian woods: peanuts, jequitibá and amburana. And also with foreign woods: European oak and American oak.”

According to Giovanni, most of the cachaça is on the domestic market, but competitions with international awards have been opening doors outside the country.

“Today, 95% of production is in Brazil and approximately 5% goes abroad. We export to the United States, Holland, England, and now Portugal, Spain and France. We are negotiating with other countries”, he points out.

When asked by g1 if he is also a drinker, Giovanni says that he, his parents and brothers are all consumers of cachaça. “We enjoy the drink at different times, always in moderation”, he jokes.

He explains that the taste comes from birth. “My grandfather, the family’s patriarch, started producing cachaça in 1978, both for his own consumption and as a gift to family and friends. The success was so great that he saw in this activity a business opportunity. With a lot of love, affection and work, the ingenuity has not stopped growing since then.”

However, Giovanni says that there is still prejudice against cachaça, but that he is trying to break down barriers.

“We were born in the midst of cachaça, so we follow the increase in the consumption of the drink, which is a heritage of Brazil. It is only considered cachaça if it is produced from fermented and distilled sugarcane juice on Brazilian soil. the cachaça trade abroad, valuing our product even more. In addition, it has already been scientifically proven that the drink brings numerous health benefits”, he adds.

3 of 3 Giovanni Tápparo, partner/owner of the mill — Photo: Disclosure Giovanni Tápparo, partner/owner of the mill — Photo: Disclosure