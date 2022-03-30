The real and the surreal of the pandemic in China | Marcelo Ninio

Shanghai Financial District Overview | Hector RETAMAL / AFP

In the fight against Covid-19, what seems surreal in the eyes of the world is nothing more than reality for the Chinese. That’s what happens now in Shanghai. The deserted streets of China’s financial capital are an image that few expected to see at this point, but they are hardly surprising in a country that has never taken the war against the virus for granted. If there’s a comfort zone created by successful disease containment, it can change in the blink of an eye. When Shanghai residents thought the city had found a way to live with the pandemic (not the virus), keeping transmission levels low for two years and avoiding business disruptions, reality hit.

On Sunday, the Ômicron variant caused a record number of daily cases in Shanghai – 3,500, of which 50 were symptomatic –, shattered once and for all the image of normal life and led the city of 25 million people to declare a partial lockdown. It is a variation of the Covid zero strategy, and is being seen by the authorities as an experiment that can serve other large cities, without the need for a total confinement.

In Shanghai, the city has been divided by a line demarcated by the Huangpu River: the eastern region, Pudong, is under lockdown until Friday for mass testing in an effort to cut transmission of the virus. Then it’s Puxi’s turn, west of the river. Another method had been used in the city in recent weeks, in which each district had the authority to isolate areas where cases were detected. This generated unusual situations, such as people locked up for 48 hours in bars, shops and offices, but it did not lower the level of contagion. Hence the broad two-stage lockdown that began on Sunday.

It’s a change from the stricter tactics adopted in other outbreaks like the one in Xian at the turn of the year, when the entire city was under lockdown for more than a month. In a vast country, with a huge population and minimal space for public manifestations of criticism of the government’s performance, it is almost impossible to know for sure where public opinion is inclined. But the impression is that most Chinese continue to support the zero-tolerance strategy for the virus — even if it means collective sacrifices.

In the end, one of the government’s greatest successes was not only to contain the virus, but to convince much of the population that the cost of letting their guard down would be much higher. There is certainly population fatigue after two years of restrictions, with closed borders, frequent testing and quarantines. It’s not uncommon to hear complaints, but they’re usually not directed against official strategy, and are more like the impersonal laments one would make about bad weather.

A new craze is adapting literary classics to the times of the pandemic, such as the beginning of Franz Kafka’s “The Metamorphosis”: “When Gregor Samsa woke up one morning from uneasy sleep, he discovered that his neighborhood was isolated.” Many would call the relaxation of rules against Covid-19 in other countries Kafkaesque, despite the high number of cases. Actor Will Smith’s slap on comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony was also highlighted on Chinese social media, but among the most common comments was the astonishment that no one was wearing a mask.

The government does not admit that the Covid zero policy has been left behind, but in the state press there are increasing signs that new avenues are being explored. It is still too early to say whether the change being implemented in Shanghai indicates that the previous tactics were wrong, what is certain is that all the experiences “are valid for the country”, immunologist Zhung Shilihe told the Global Times newspaper. Every policy to fight the virus has its price, he added, the question is which one is the one to pay.

In the case of Shanghai, the choice was not to pay the price of a total paralysis of the country’s largest financial center, a city with a GDP equivalent to that of Argentina and Chile combined and where the largest port in the world is located. That’s why the decision was to divide the lockdown into two phases, something that had not yet been tried in two years of the pandemic. Jun Taichi, a partner at China’s best-known Brazilian restaurant chain, churrascaria Latina, believes the economy in Shanghai will soon return to normal after the shutdown.

His confidence comes from the speed with which business has resumed after the end of the recent lockdown in the city of Shenzhen, known as the “Silicon Valley” of China, where two branches of his restaurant operate. For the Latin network, the pandemic has brought more ups than downs. Last year, revenue was 25% higher than in 2020 and in May the chain will open the eleventh restaurant in China, which will be the second in Beijing. The revenue growth is due to restrictions on travel abroad. They directed the money that would be spent in other countries towards domestic leisure options, such as restaurants. Despite the difficulties, Jun thinks most Chinese support the government’s policy.

— Many foreigners complain. But among the Chinese, the general opinion is that it is necessary to cooperate with the government, because in the end, the result of the Covid zero policy is good for everyone.