Trump asks Putin to reveal compromising information about Biden’s son – News

Donald Trump has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine last month, to help reveal any compromising information he may have about Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden.

The former Republican president resumed the accusations he repeated during the losing campaign against Biden in the 2020 election.

In an excerpt of the interview broadcast last Tuesday (29) by the program “Just the News”, on the platform Real America’s Voice, Trump said that the wife of the mayor of Moscow gave Hunter Biden $ 3.5 million.





“This is a lot of money,” he said. “I think Putin might know the answer to that. I think he should reveal it. I think we should know the answer,” he added.

Trump was accused by the House of Representatives in 2019 of trying to pressure Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky into revealing what he said was compromising information about Biden’s son, who once worked for a Ukrainian energy company.





In the 2016 election campaign, which he won, Trump made a public appeal to Moscow to find lost emails from then-Democrat rival Hillary Clinton.

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you can find the 30,000 emails that are missing, I think it’s likely to be greatly rewarded by our press,” Trump said in a July 2016 interview.



