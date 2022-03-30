Trump’s White House Phone Didn’t Record Calls for 7 Hours During Capitol Raid, Press Says | World

White House records show an unexplained gap of more than seven hours in former President Donald Trump’s phone calls on the day of the US Capitol attack, January 6, 2021, the Washington Post and CBS reported on Tuesday. (29).

Records turned over to the House of Representatives panel investigating the attack showed no calls from Trump between 11:17 am and 6:54 pm.

The gap covers the period when supporters of the then president attacked Capitol Hill as lawmakers gathered to certify Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.

The 11 pages of records handed to lawmakers showed Trump spoke to at least eight people by phone before the break and 11 afterward, the Post and CBS reported.

US Capitol Raid marks one year

A spokesperson for the House Committee investigating the Capitol invasion declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Trump said the former president had nothing to do with the records and assumed that any and all phone calls were recorded and preserved.

Public reports also cite several conversations Trump held on January 6 with allies and lawmakers.

That led investigators to examine whether he communicated that day through unofficial channels or a disposable phone, the report said, citing two people familiar with the Congressional investigation.

In a statement, Trump said: “I have no idea what a disposable phone is.”