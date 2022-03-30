Ukraine honors guard who allegedly cursed Russian warship | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian Roman Gribov, who was captured by Russian troops on an island after allegedly defying enemies with the message “Russian ship, fuck you”, received an honorary award for defending his country. A video with the award was released on Tuesday (29).

There is an exchange of audio messages between Ukrainian and Russian forces that reveal how the dialogue went. This recording, however, was not checked by any news agency or newspaper.

Gribov was from a group of border guards who challenged a Russian warship that had asked the Ukrainians to surrender.

The guards were on the small island of Cobra in the Black Sea, at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

The Russians give the Ukrainians an ultimatum that they must surrender or they would be bombed.

In response, a voice that is supposed to be Gribov’s says the phrase that has become one of the symbols of the resistance against the invasion.

According to a leader of the Ukrainian army, 13 patrol guards would have died on 24 February.

The Russian Defense Minister said, however, that 82 Ukrainians surrendered, and that the Ukrainians also voluntarily passed over the island.