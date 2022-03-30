Ukrainian troops recapture town near Kharkiv

On the map it may just be a small town with very few inhabitants. But for Ukrainian soldiers, the removal of Russian troops from Mala Rogan, a few kilometers from Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, is a victory.

On Monday (28), the situation was calm in the region, although loud explosions could be heard from afar. Under blue skies, the Ukrainian military continued to carry out security operations and reinforced their positions around damaged homes.

The bodies of two Russian soldiers still lay on one of the city’s avenues. At least two other bodies were thrown into pits.

“It can contaminate the water,” complained a noncommissioned officer, dressed in a camouflage hat and bulletproof vest. “There are Russian bodies everywhere, we don’t count them,” he explains.

A Ukrainian serviceman says at least 25 Russian soldiers were killed. “One of our people died,” he adds.

“There are other bodies around town. The Russians don’t care about their dead, they don’t want to get them back,” says the NCO with an air of disgust.

During the clashes, several Russian armored vehicles were destroyed.

In the courtyards of the burned houses, you can still see the charred structures of some vehicles, including a Russian truck with the “Z” symbol.

– 10 hours of combat –

Kiev troops began the attack midweek with a group of fighters who entered the area at dawn.

“We each carried 50 kg on our shoulders, we had Javelin (American-made rocket launchers),” explains one of the participants in the operation, Sergeant Valery, 54.

The soldier, who worked for the Kharkiv metro and fought for the Soviet army in Afghanistan, enlisted in Ukrainian troops after the Russian invasion on February 24.

“I was hoping they’d give me a shovel and an old gun, like in Afghanistan, but look,” he says, holding out his arms to show off his gear.

“The fight lasted about 10 hours. We surprised them, they were installed in basements where they tried to resist. We gave them an opportunity to surrender. There they…”, he continues shrugging his shoulders.

About 180 Russian soldiers settled in the city, according to his account. “Five were captured, one of whom tried to escape and was also killed,” he explains.

One of the prisoners said he was a former fighter with the Russian contingent in Syria, according to Sergeant Valery. “Sometimes the Russians act like civilians, they infiltrate our lines,” the soldier confides.

– Counteroffensive –

Mala Rogan’s release was delayed because some Russian snipers were hiding in houses or in the surrounding forests, he says. Then there were many bombings. “It was very beautiful, all those fires at night,” says one soldier wryly.

The taking of Mala Rogan “is very important because from here [soldados russos] constantly bomb residential areas of the city,” Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov told local media.

However, in the nearby town of Vilkhivka, a few kilometers further north, fighting has lasted several days. The location is also used to bomb Kharkiv. “Here we advanced, but in Vilkhivka we stopped…”, comments another soldier.

“We will have to resolve this situation as soon as possible, spring is coming and it will be time to plant potatoes”, jokes the man, who is also a farmer.

hba/bds/def/pc-sag/mb/jc