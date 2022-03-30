US authorizes 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 50 and over | Vaccine

U.S. health officials on Tuesday authorized a second booster dose against Covid-19 for people aged 50 and older, citing data showing declining immunity and the risks posed by the virus’s omicron variants.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the new booster — a fourth dose for the most commonly used vaccines, from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna — should be given at least four months after the previous dose, for more protection against disease. serious illness and hospitalization.

The FDA has also authorized a second booster dose of the vaccines for younger people with compromised immune systems — those 12 years and older for the Pfizer/BioNTech injection and 18 years and older for Moderna.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supported the FDA authorization, recommending the additional dose, particularly for the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions that put them at greater risk.

The decision to offer a second booster dose in the United States comes as some scientists have raised concerns about the highly contagious and recently prevalent subvariant of the BA.2 omicron, which has increased Covid-19 cases in other countries.