US plans to stock dozens of F-22 fighter jets, the world’s most advanced model

The moment of crisis has even reached the tip of the spear of military aviation, the F-22 Raptor, the most advanced fighter in the world.

F-22 is escorted by F-86 fighters





The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor was the first (and to date only) 5th generation air superiority fighter in proven operation. Its design and materials give it a very low radar signature, being almost undetectable by radar, the so-called Stealth technology.

But all this technology and superiority comes at a cost, and the US has felt it. Around 33 F-22 jets were based at Tyndall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, but the base was hit by a hurricane and the fighters were relocated to Eglin, two hours away by car.

These Florida-based jets are part of the 43rd Fighter Squadron, the only one that trains Raptor pilots, being one of the first to receive the plane, in the Block 20 version, intended for training and with fewer resources than the combat version.

However, with production ending in 2012, the Raptor has no new squadrons or expansion of the existing ones and the demand for new pilots is low, as there are only 186 fighters in all – a small number when compared to the 789 units of the F-16 Falcon. or 429 from the F-15 Eagle.

According to AirForceTimes, the plan is for all F-22 fighters to reach Block 30, 35 or 40 standard, with full combat capability. But doing so with the 43rd Squadron’s fighters would cost $1.8 billion over eight years, too expensive to upgrade older F-22 units.

The USAF (US Air Force) wants to use this money to improve other newer Raptors and the F-35, a 5th generation multi-role fighter that will be the backbone of the force.

If the plan is approved by Congress, the 33 fighter jets will be sent to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, known as the “Plane Cemetery” but which actually stores a number of aircraft in the long term, which can be put back into operation in a few weeks, serving as stock.



