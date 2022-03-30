Vale employee’s health plan now covers sex reassignment surgery – 03/29/2022 – Panel SA

Vale’s health plan will cover sex reassignment surgery as of this Thursday (31), according to the company.
The benefit will be valid for all trans employees and dependents of the company in Brazil. To access it, the beneficiary must be over 21 years old and have been in a gender transition process for at least two years.
Also according to the company, the plan will also provide psychological support to the employee after the surgery.
Since last year, Vale’s employee health plan has already offered coverage for hormone therapy for gender transition as part of the awareness and inclusion program developed by the company.
Joana Cunha with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco
