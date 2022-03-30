Vanguard will be free to play on Xbox

For players interested in testing the latest release in the Call of Duty franchise, this is a great opportunity. Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard will be free to play for two weeks.

Two weeks is better than one. Here’s all the info on what’s dropping in TWO (that’s right, two) weeks of #vanguard Free Access. — My Xbox (@MeuXbox) March 28, 2022

Starting this Wednesday, March 30th, players will be able to download Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer for free. It will be possible to enjoy the game without spending anything until April 13th.

This free access will give players access to the two new maps of the season, Casablanca and Gondola, both medium-sized settings, each with their own unique characteristics.

This free access will also bring the newest Capture Bases in the Alps objective mode, where players will be dropped onto the new map set in the Alps and need to capture all bases to win.

Finally, in addition to the latest maps and modes, players will also be able to enjoy a playlist of the most popular maps from Call of Duty: Vanguard, throwing users right into the action.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.