Vitamin D: when to take a supplement and what is the safe dose – Photos

Vitamin D has become very popular in recent years, especially for the promise that it strengthens the immune system. — something that is still not a consensus among scientists. Responsible for helping the body absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus, this nutrient is considered essential for bone health, but recent studies have also associated it with improved immunity, even capable of reducing the growth of cancer cells and inflammation. freepik

The most effective way to produce vitamin D naturally is to expose yourself to the open air, without protection, for a few minutes, preferably in the early morning. But many people reside in places with little sunlight. Others have specific conditions that make them more vulnerable to vitamin D deficiency and need supplementation. Fatty fish such as sardines, tuna and salmon are also sources of vitamin D. freepik

In Brazil, Sbem (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology) understands that vitamin D levels above 20 ng/ml (nanograms per milliliter) are ideal for adults — verified by means of a blood test. However, for the elderly, the recommended dose is between 30 ng/ml and 60 ng/ml. The same goes for individuals who have undergone bariatric surgery, have inflammatory bowel disease, are on antiretroviral therapy or are undergoing cancer treatment, among other conditions. Pixabay

The main symptoms of vitamin D deficiency (hypovitaminosis) include tiredness, bone pain, muscle weakness and aches or cramps, and mood swings, especially depression. freepik

Supplementation should always be done under medical supervision, with routine monitoring of vitamin D levels in the blood. According to the Harvard University School of Public Health, the recommended daily dose is 600 IU (international units) for people up to 70 years of age; above this age, it is 800 IU freepik