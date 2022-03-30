War in Ukraine: What is known about video showing alleged Russian prisoners shot

  • Reality Check and BBC Monitoring
  • BBC News

video images
photo caption,

Footage from a video showing alleged mistreatment of Russian prisoners

Ukrainian authorities are investigating video footage that allegedly shows Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoners of war in the legs.

The low-res video is making the rounds on social media after first appearing on Sunday (3/27). The video has since been widely reposted by pro-Russian accounts on various platforms.

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said Russia is “filming and distributing staged videos” to lie about Ukraine’s treatment of Russian prisoners.

However, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said there would be an immediate investigation into the video.

