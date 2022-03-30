WhatsApp launches 6 new functions for audio messages; check out

O Whatsapp announced the official launch of new functions for audio messages that were in the testing phase. Starting this Wednesday (30), the application will allow you to preview a recorded message, pause and resume a recording, listen to audios while browsing another chat and view voice waves in playback.

The announcement was made by the app’s CEO, Will Cathcart, on his official Twitter account. According to the executive, “7 billion audio messages are sent daily by WhatsApp”. In a post on its official blog, WhatsApp recalled the launch of the function in 2013 and reinforced that messages are “all protected by end-to-end encryption”.

The new tools for audio messages on WhatsApp.

These are the new WhatsApp functions for audio messages:

Playback outside of chat : to listen to messages while browsing other windows;

Pause and resume recording : as the name suggests, it allows you to pause and resume a recording;

Resume a playback audio exactly where it left off in the chat;

waveform view : shows the effect on the chat when an audio is played;

Preview of a draft : allows listening to an audio message before sending it;

Quickly play forwarded audio messages with speeds of 1.5x or 2x.

According to WhatsApp, the new tools will be available to all users “in the coming weeks”. The app has not confirmed, so far, whether they will be released to all users of the web version and desktop apps, in addition to the Android and iOS versions.