Why Peru tried to oust a president for the 5th time in five years | World

This Monday (28), when he was just eight months into his term, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo appeared before the National Congress to defend his presidency and try to avoid an early departure from office.

“The struggle I have now is not for the attachment to power, which is temporary, for a constitutional period of five years. My struggle is to serve the country and for the institutional crisis to be overcome,” Castillo said in front of congressmen.

With the presidential sash and without the hat that characterized him during the election campaign and the first months of government, the former rural school teacher in northern Peru, arrived at Parliament with his ministerial team, seeking to signal political strength and support.

This is the second time that opposition congressmen have presented the request for Castillo to be removed from the presidential chair. For the request for “vacancia” (impeachment) to be approved, 87 of the 130 votes of the legislators were needed.

“Since I was elected, ‘vacancia’ has become the center (of Peruvian politics). This cannot continue. There is no legal basis for this and no evidence against me”, said the president.

After five hours of debates, the vote, in the early hours of this Tuesday, ended with a score of 55 parliamentarians voting in favor of impeachment, 54 voting against and 19 abstentions. With that, Castillo survived the second attempt to remove him from office.

Peruvian analyst Carlos Aquino, a professor at San Marcos University, told BBC News Brazil that the prospect is for “political instability to continue”, regardless of the outcome of the vote.

“Confrontations between the Executive and the Legislative have been frequent”, he said, referring to the current administration.

This Tuesday, the Peruvian government has another challenge: the stoppage of the cargo transport sector against the increase in fuel. On this first day of the indefinite strike, several roads had been blocked, increasing the political and economic challenges in the country.

On Monday, in the long session of debates on the dismissal of Castillo, in the Congress, which is unicameral, opposing parliamentarians once again accused him of “permanent moral incapacity” – provided for in the Constitution and a way of defining the lack of conditions ethics for a leader to rule and which, in the 19th century, according to historians, was called “permanent mental disability”.

This same argument led to the departure of two Peruvian presidents.

Less than two years ago, in November 2020, then-President Martín Vizcarra was removed from office, in the second “vacancy” process. In the first, the opposition had not obtained the votes necessary for his impeachment.

Like Castillo, he was also accused of “permanent moral disability” on charges of corruption, which he denied.

Last Friday (25), the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) questioned the continued use of “permanent moral disability” for the impeachment of the president, and members of the Organization of American States (OAS) watched the debate in Congress, at the request government and against the will of the opposition.

The president is the country’s fifth in five years. The saga of Peruvian presidents, who do not complete their term or who were arrested after the conclusion of their term, accused of irregularities, has led the Peruvian press to pay special attention to the vice candidates on the slates that contested the last presidential elections, as reported by the agency. Argentine state-run news agency Telam, ahead of the second round last June.

“Vice president candidates are key in Peru’s volatile politics,” he reported.

Vizcarra was vice president when he assumed the presidency. His successor, Mario Merino, who was the president of Congress and was in the line of succession, lasted just five days in the presidency and resigned in the face of strong protests.

Before Vizcarra, then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynki, known as PPK, resigned from his post, amid allegations of corruption and ties to the Odebrecht company. He is currently under house arrest. At the time of his arrest, he said it was “arbitrary”.

PPK served only two years (2016-2018) of the five-year term. Vizcarra was president also for two years (2018-2020). Previous presidents completed their terms, but had problems with justice: Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006) and Alan García (2006-2011) – who committed suicide amid allegations that he had received bribes .

Castillo was elected in the second round of the presidential election, but his election was only confirmed after counting vote by vote, legal disputes and protests by the opposition led by his opponent Keiko Fujimori.

On Monday night (3/28), at the session for his impeachment in Congress, his supporters said that the opposition still today accuses the election of “fraudulent”, which would not be right, they said.

The president’s lawyer, José Palomino Manchego, argued in the courtroom that the twenty accusations against Castillo were unfounded.

He called a “myth” the accusations that Castillo governs with parallel advisors, who would have defended that Peru grant Bolivia access to the sea (a sensitive topic in Peru, Chile and Bolivia since the War of the Pacific, in the 19th century).

“At no time did the president think of reducing Peruvian territory and committing treason. Furthermore, if there is no conviction (for Castillo’s acts), there are no crimes,” said the lawyer.

In one of the speeches, a government congressman said, however, that the president mentioned the possibility of calling a plebiscite, during an interview with the Mexican press, to find out if the Peruvians would allow this access to Bolivia.

Peruvian politics have been marked by political and partisan fragmentation and “distance” and “disinterest”, according to analysts, in political debates.

To govern, with political stability, they say, the president would need to talk to the various political sectors, which, according to Aquino and other analysts, would not be happening in the current administration and would not have happened in recent administrations.

In his speeches, lasting just a few minutes for each parliamentarian, the government’s Waldemar José Cerrón Díaz, from Perú Libre, said that the accusations against Castillo were “mounted” and that those who defend “vacancy” want to “stop the country.”

Opponent Hernando Guerra García, of the opposition Fuerza Popular, said he defended the argument of “moral and permanent incapacity” because Castillo would have shown that he is “incapable of governing”.

A government lawmaker said that while they were again discussing the president’s departure, Peruvians were worried about rising food prices and the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 200,000 deaths in a country of 32.9 million. of inhabitants.

In its arguments in defense of impeachment, the opposition pointed to the thirty changes of ministers in the various ministerial reforms, in just eight months of Castillo’s term.

Opposition parliamentarian Patricia Rosa Chirinos Venegas, from Avanza País, accused the president of corruption and cited his nephews — accused of peddling influence, being part of a “parallel cabinet” and back-to-back entries into the presidential palace. “For the good of the country, the president must resign,” she said.

On Monday, according to the Lima-based newspaper Gestión, the Judiciary ordered, at the request of the Public Ministry, the arrest of eleven people, including two of the president’s nephews (Fray Vázquez Castillo and Gianmarco Castillo Gómez) and the secretary general of the Presidency. , Bruno Pacheco. They were cited in the investigation into irregularities in a public work.

Lawmaker Hilda Marleny Portero of Acción Popular criticized the president for wanting to divide Peruvians with his frequent speeches, she said, about rich and poor, and said, however, that the allegations were still being investigated.

Traditionally, shortly after taking office, presidents quickly lose the popular support they gained at the polls.

In Peru, there are several arguments for this situation. One of them is that, despite economic growth (even before the pandemic), expansion did not generate social inclusion at the same pace and informal workers represent more than 60% of the population.

During the coronavirus pandemic, scenes such as the lack of oxygen in the country’s hospitals, which caused queues to buy cylinders in the parallel market, highlighted the social problems and inequality in the country.