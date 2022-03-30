Why Peru tried to oust a president for the 5th time in five years

  • Marcia Carmo
  • From Buenos Aires to BBC News Brazil

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo survived second impeachment attempt in just eight months in office

This Monday (28/3), when he was just eight months into his term, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo appeared before the National Congress to defend his presidency and try to avoid an early departure from office.

“The struggle I have now is not for the attachment to power, which is temporary, for a constitutional period of five years. My struggle is to serve the country and for the institutional crisis to be overcome,” Castillo said in front of congressmen.

With the presidential sash and without the hat that characterized him during the election campaign and the first months of government, the former rural school teacher in northern Peru, arrived at Parliament with his ministerial team, seeking to signal political strength and support.

This is the second time that opposition congressmen have presented the request for Castillo to be removed from the presidential chair. So that the “vacancy” request (impeachment) was passed, 87 of the 130 votes from the legislators were required.

