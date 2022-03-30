Xiaomi 11T Pro, the mighty one with 120W hyper charging with coupon – All in Technology

The week of ALiExpress offers has started and one of the highlights is the powerful Xiaomi 11T Pro. With advanced features in hardware, camera, screen and battery, the model is the ideal option for those looking for a complete smartphone. And today, it is at a super discount at R$ 2180 in up to 6 interest-free installments.

Starting with its main highlight, the Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W super fast charging. As a result, it manages to fill the battery from 0% to 100% in about 17 minutes. In addition, the Snapdragon 888 processor is capable of running any application or game very smoothly and without crashes.

See too:

Under construction, the device features a 6.67″ AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nitis, HDR10+ and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In this way, it delivers great quality to enjoy videos and games even in daylight. Other features of the handset include a 108MP main camera, NFC and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Screen: 6.67″ Flat AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution / 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

6.67″ Flat AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution / 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8GB / 12GB

8GB / 12GB Native Storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB Back camera: 108MP, 8MP and 5MP

108MP, 8MP and 5MP Frontal camera: 16MP

16MP Drums: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh System: Android 11

Android 11 Others: IP53 rated, Side-mounted fingerprint reader, NFC

With a special discount, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a great value for money in the range of R$ 2 thousand: