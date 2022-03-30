Xiaomi accused of misleading users in cell phone performance tests | Cell phone

Xiaomi may be making up the results of performance tests – the so-called benchmark – of its cell phones, repeating a criticized strategy adopted by Samsung and OnePlus. Like rivals, the Chinese brand’s devices would be able to release as much performance as possible when they see a test app. The speed would be 30% higher than seen under normal conditions of use.
The discovery was made by John Poole, one of the creators of Geekbench, one of the most popular benchmark apps in the world. The developer documented the results and used Twitter to publicize their analysis.
Xiaomi Mi 11 changes performance according to the app, using 100% of the processor only when benchmarking — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi
Poole did the experiment with the Mi 11. He noticed 30% losses in single-core performance, when the exercise tests the device’s computing power with a single processor core, and 15% when using multicore, a scenario in which the test stresses all cores.
The developer explains that he got the different results when running Geekbench disguised as popular games like Fortnite and Genshin Impact.
In practice, this means that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will record up to 30% higher performance in a benchmark application than in real usage scenarios. As benchmark apps end up becoming a natural benchmark for smartphones, having better test results is something motivated by the commercial interests of each brand.
Fortnite gets faster when it goes through a name change — Photo: Disclosure / Epic Games
Xiaomi’s solution is not unprecedented and basically follows the same approach as Samsung with the Galaxy S22 line. The device’s system can detect which app is running by the name of the application: thus, the cell phone released maximum performance when it detected that the app in use was Geekbench, for example. Upon realizing that the app had another name – such as Fortnite – performance was severely reduced, possibly to conserve battery power.
