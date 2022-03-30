Young man arrives at the hospital with strong sinusitis and needs to have part of his skull removed

Sinusitis is caused by inflammation of the mucous membranes of the sinus. What causes a headache, cough and secretion in some, in the American Natasha Gunther, 25, evolved into the loss of a part of her skull.

“This all started when I had several sinus infections. Last year I had 5 or 6 of them. I was vomiting a lot and having horrible headaches,” she says. “Then on December 12th my parents forced me to have a CT scan. I had the biggest shock of my life,” he recalls.

On the same day, she underwent a craniotomy (surgery that removes a part of the skull and exposes the brain). Doctors discovered that she had a huge amount of bacteria in the region caused by sinus infections. They removed 12 to 14 cm of Natasha’s skull.

“I spent 5 weeks in the hospital,” he recalls. In her profile on Tik Tok, she says that she is waiting for the 12th of May to replace the part of the skull that was removed and kept in a freezer. The other option is to use a mold made by a 3D printer.

The young woman says she undergoes speech therapy and physical therapy to regain lost skills.

Today, in addition to participating in trends on the social network, Natasha uses the visibility she has gained to show her day to day life and how it has been the experience of arriving at the hospital with a common sinusitis and needing such an invasive surgery.

@natasha_gunther This is the story on how I lost half my skull 😌 (don’t worry I’ll get it back soon) #tbi #traumaticbraininjury #brainsurgery #braininjury #sinusinfection #sinussurgery #sinuses #brain #craniotomy #craniectomy #skullremoval # stanford #speechtherapy #hospitallife #skull #badluck #viral #fyp #surgery #surgerycheck #surgeryrecovery #tbisurvivor #tbiawareness #fyp ♬ original sound – Natasha Alyena Gunther

